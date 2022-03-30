Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 887 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Oracle were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $224.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

