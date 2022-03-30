Cappasity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $269,975.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $2.82 million and $269,975.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CAPP is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

