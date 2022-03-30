Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to C$215.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Cargojet stock traded up $17.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.07. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

