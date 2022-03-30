CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARG. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

CarGurus stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,201.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,962 shares of company stock worth $1,514,143. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

