Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $7.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 10,511 shares changing hands.
CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $833.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 55,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
