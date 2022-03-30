CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
CBTX has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CBTX has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CBTX to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
Shares of CBTX stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35. CBTX has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $787.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CBTX by 114.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBTX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.
CBTX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
