CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

CBTX has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CBTX has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CBTX to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35. CBTX has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $787.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX ( NASDAQ:CBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CBTX by 114.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBTX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.