CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Mar 30th, 2022

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

CBTX has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CBTX has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CBTX to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35. CBTX has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $787.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CBTX by 114.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBTX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

