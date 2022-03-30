Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.19

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 79819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

