Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. Cerner reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.