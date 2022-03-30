Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Insider Dean Mintz Sells 35,000,000 Shares

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Rating) insider Dean Mintz sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.35 ($1.02), for a total value of A$47,250,000.00 ($35,526,315.79).

Get Cettire alerts:

About Cettire (Get Rating)

Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia. It offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cettire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cettire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.