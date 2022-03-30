CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

Shares of GIB opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CGI has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $93.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CGI by 370.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CGI by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

