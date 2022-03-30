Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Chart Industries worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 680,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 204,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.35 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

