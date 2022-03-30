Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Update

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the February 28th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $284,230. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CCF stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445. Chase has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter.

Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.