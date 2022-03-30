ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,218,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 164,864 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $40,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

CCXI opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.90.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

