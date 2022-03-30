Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stock Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Chimera Investment by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,219,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,566,000 after buying an additional 168,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,245,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 78,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE CIM opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.