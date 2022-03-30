Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.11.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $431.51 on Monday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $334.61 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

