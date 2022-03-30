Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $87.69

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.69, but opened at $84.86. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $86.79, with a volume of 3,606 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after acquiring an additional 716,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,355,000 after buying an additional 668,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,682,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 147,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

