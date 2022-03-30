Citigroup Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) to Hold

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3,146.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,482.00.

Shares of Experian stock remained flat at $$39.84 on Wednesday. 179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Experian has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

