Citigroup Raises Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $52.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 143,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
