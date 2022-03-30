Citigroup Raises Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $52.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 143,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

