Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. Recently, Citizens Financial launched a new overdraft-free checking account to protect the users from overdraft and avoid overspending their money. The company also received regulatory approvals required from Fed for the acquisition of Investors Bancorp and expects to close it by mid-April of 2022. Solid loan and deposit balances are likely to aid the company’s financials. However, rising costs and concentrated portfolio are major headwinds for the company. Though the Fed has increased interest rates and signaled more hikes this year, the overall low interest rate environment is likely to continue to strain the bank’s margins.”

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.31.

NYSE:CFG opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.