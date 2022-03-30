CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CHKGF stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.
CK Asset Company Profile (Get Rating)
