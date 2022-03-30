CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CHKGF stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

