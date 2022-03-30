Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Loop Capital

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 286,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clear Secure by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 657.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

