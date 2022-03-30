Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLFD. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of Clearfield stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.09. 148,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,643. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $909.53 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 59.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

