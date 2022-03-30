ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Tops $0.0262 on Major Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $571,625.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

