Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 357 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.52 on Wednesday, hitting $225.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

