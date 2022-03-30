CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the February 28th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. CLP has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1449 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLPHY. DBS Vickers downgraded CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

