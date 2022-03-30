CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNHI. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,660,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

