Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

CODX stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $221.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

