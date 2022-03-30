Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.20. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 5,387 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.