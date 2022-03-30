Collateral Pay Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $238,908.38 and approximately $1,066.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

