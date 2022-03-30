Colliers Securities Comments on inTEST Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for inTEST in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

INTT stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.