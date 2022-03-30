Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,174,901 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,463,000 after buying an additional 74,893 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 82,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,751,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.