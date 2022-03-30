Comerica (NYSE:CMA) versus TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Head to Head Review

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Comerica and TD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.02 billion 4.13 $1.17 billion $8.31 11.47 TD $201.13 million 0.28 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and TD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 38.62% 15.47% 1.28% TD 0.38% 0.44% 0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Comerica and TD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 4 5 11 0 2.35 TD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comerica currently has a consensus price target of $100.11, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Comerica’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than TD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comerica beats TD on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes small business banking and personal financial services, which consist of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking, and brokerage services. The Finance segment consists of the corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other category includes the income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequent nature that are

About TD (Get Rating)

TD Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.