Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,149,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $13.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 114,201 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,043,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,074,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comstock Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 603,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

