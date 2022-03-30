Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CAG opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 140,986 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

