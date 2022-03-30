Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Concentrix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.75. The company had a trading volume of 275,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,571. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.87. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

