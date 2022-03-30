Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of CCM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.31.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
