Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of CCM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94. Concord Medical Services has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Concord Medical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.