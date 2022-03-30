Conning Inc. Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $247.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

