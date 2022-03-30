Conning Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

