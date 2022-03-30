Conning Inc. Has $369,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

