Conning Inc. Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kroger by 7,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after buying an additional 861,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Shares of KR opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.