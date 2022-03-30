Conning Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Twitter by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $57,893,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

