Conning Inc. Sells 218 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after buying an additional 314,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in CarMax by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KMX opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About CarMax (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.