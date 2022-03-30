Conning Inc. Sells 2,388 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.