Conning Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $285.66 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.95.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.