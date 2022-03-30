Conning Inc. Sells 313 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $339.66 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

