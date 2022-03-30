Conning Inc. Sells 3,239 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Danaher stock opened at $295.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.60%.
Danaher Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Read More
