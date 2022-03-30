Conning Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

