Conning Inc. Sells 78 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,980,000 after buying an additional 135,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

ABC opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,084. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

