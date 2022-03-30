Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 214.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRE opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRE. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

