Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.
CCSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 60.96 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 57.67.
About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
