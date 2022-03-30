Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

CCSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 60.96 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 57.67.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

